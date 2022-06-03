Queen Elizabeth greets Jubilee crowds, but will miss Friday service

UK's Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (June 3) waved at the cheering crowds from the famous balcony of the Buckingham Palace. Her platinum jubilee celebrations will see four days of pomp, parties and parades. Queen Elizabeth has been British monarch for 70 years, longer than any of her predecessors. However, the queen will skip Service of Thanksgiving on Friday. The palace has said that this is due to "episodic mobility issues" the queen is facing.

The 96-year-old monarch was accompanied on the balcony by her family.

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," the palace said.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

Tens of thousands of royal supporters lined the streets of London for a military parade.

Queen Elizabeth was holding a walking stick. She was wearing a ducky dove blue outfit that she also wore for an official Jubilee photograph. She was joined on the balcony by her son and heir Prince Charles (73) and other senior royals.

While the family waved to the crowds and enjoyed a Royal Air force fly-past, Louis - Prince William's 4-year-old son - covered his ears and howled as the planes roared overhead. He later jumped up and down as Red Arrow jets released red, white and blue smoke trails.

Elizabeth has been on the throne for longer than any of her predecessors, and is the third-longest reigning monarch ever of a sovereign state. Opinion polls show she remains hugely popular and respected among British people.

World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, Pope Francis and former British prime ministers were among those sending messages of goodwill.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," the queen said in a statement as the festivities got under way.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me."

(With inputs from agencies)

