Morning news brief: Biden to visit Israel, Brussels shooting, and more

In India, the Supreme Court will announce its decision on same-sex marriages, read WION's explainer to understand the case.

Israel-Hamas war: Humanitarian crisis in Israel, but situation in Gaza worse, says IDF official

Despite scores of Palestinians making way from northern Gaza to the southern part of the strip in a hope to survive the war, several tens of thousand continue to stay put in the northern part of the territory despite Israel's warning of evacuation in the wake of its ongoing local ground assaults and relentless air strikes purportedly targeted at Hamas hideouts. Click Here to get live updates.

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday, says Antony Blinken

US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday (Oct 18) following the Hamas attacks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in Israel himself, announced on Oct 17.

Putin-Xi meeting: What’s on agenda, and why no high-publicity deals are expected?

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Beijing Tuesday, ahead of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday (Oct 18) on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum.

Belgian PM evokes 'fight against terrorism' after shooting incident killed two in Brussels

Two people were killed during a shooting incident in Brussels on Monday (Oct 17) evening and the suspect was on the run, the Belgian capital's prosecutor's office said. The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene after using an automatic rifle, according to a video shared by the Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

Why same-sex couples in India are seeking conjugal rights when homosexuality is decriminalised

Indian Supreme Court will announce its decision on a series of petitions advocating for the legal recognition of same-sex marriages today.

A five-judge constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha is hearing the arguments.