Israel-Hamas war: Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday, says Antony Blinken
Story highlights
US President Joe Biden will visit Israel, the country currently in the state of war for the tenth day, on Wednesday (October 17).
US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced. "The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said early Tuesday after marathon overnight talks in Tel Aviv with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
This is a breaking story. More information to follow soon.
