Video: Hamas releases chilling footage of 'hurt and scared' hostage

Hamas released a yet another chilling video of a hostage on their Telegram channel which appears to show a young woman purportedly receiving medical attention from Hamas.

In the video, the girl can be seen receiving medical treatment for what appears to be her broken arm.

“Hi, I'm Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I'm in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours. They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

What Hamas said about the video?

On the Telegram channel of Hamas, the video comes with a caption, "Mujahideen from the Al-Qassam Brigades provide medical care to a female prisoner in Gaza, who was captured on the first day of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle." Hamas releases its first footage of a hostage. The group says it is providing medical treatment to her. Though I think this is a poor attempt to show they are treating the hostages well. The hostage appears to be Israeli. pic.twitter.com/JDATGYenCr — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 16, 2023 × "From the second the reports started I called her cell phone," Israel's Army Radio quoted Mia's mother, Keren Shem, as saying. "And the phone has been ringing for hours, but there's no answer. I demand to know, someone should tell me something. No one has looked for me; we posted on Facebook. I did everything I could to let everyone know that my daughter is missing but no one has contacted me."

Mia's aunt, Galit, was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post: "Today [the family] called me screaming and told me that they see Mia in a video on Telegram. I saw her, and I thought I was dreaming. I finally saw the girl after all this time. She looks hurt and scared but at least she's alive."

"This is a very significant step, and we want our girl at home. We demand that the countries of the free world make sure that she return to us. She was with a very good friend of hers Elya Toledano, and we heard nothing more about him. We want to know he's okay."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said that Mia's family had been notified about her abduction by Hamas.

"The IDF is operating with all intelligence and operational means for the return of the hostages," said the IDF.

Also watch | Israel-Hamas War: The Hostage Crisis | What is Israel's plan? × "In the video, Hamas tries to present itself as a humanitarian organisation while it is a murderous terrorist organisation, responsible for the murders and kidnappings of babies, women, children, and the elderly."

WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.)

