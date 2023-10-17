ugc_banner

Belgium: Two killed in shooting incident in Brussels; suspect on run

BrusselsEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:38 AM IST

The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene after using an automatic rifle.

Two people were killed during a shooting in Brussels on Monday (Oct 17) evening and the suspect was on the run, the Belgian capital's prosecutor's office said. It is not clear if the shooting was targeted or had other motives.

The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene after using an automatic rifle, according to a video shared by Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said an investigation had been opened but did not speculate on the gunman's motive.

(With inputs from agencies)

