Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier suspended after shooting incident in Brussels

AFP
BrusselsUpdated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:33 AM IST

Swedish supporters react as they wait in the stand during the Euro 2024 qualifying football match between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels after an 'attack' that targeted Swedish citizens in a street of Brussels Photograph:(AFP)

Belgium Vs Sweden European qualifier: The keenly awaited contest was suspended after a targeted shooting incident at a Brussels street killed two Swedish nationals. 

The Group F European qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at half-time on Monday after an attack in Brussels left two dead.

Journalists in the Roi Baudouin stadium in Brussels said fans were being kept in the ground, and the UEFA website said the match had been halted at one goal apiece.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon/ 

