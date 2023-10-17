Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier suspended after shooting incident in Brussels
Belgium Vs Sweden European qualifier: The keenly awaited contest was suspended after a targeted shooting incident at a Brussels street killed two Swedish nationals.
The Group F European qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at half-time on Monday after an attack in Brussels left two dead.
Also read | Belgian PM evokes 'fight against terrorism' after shooting incident killed two in Brussels
Journalists in the Roi Baudouin stadium in Brussels said fans were being kept in the ground, and the UEFA website said the match had been halted at one goal apiece.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon/