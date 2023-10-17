Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Netanyahu, Blinken sheltered in bunker as air raid sirens go off in Tel Aviv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sheltered in a bunker for five minutes on Monday when air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The incident occurred as President Joe Biden weighs a trip to the region himself amid an Israeli bombardment of Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Oct 7-Oct 8.

"During the Secretary's meeting with PM Netanyahu and the war cabinet, the air raid sirens went off and they sheltered in bunker for five minutes," Miller said.

Blinken returned to Israel after an intense series of visits with leaders in the West Asia with a stated aim to contain the Israel-Hamas war and secure humanitarian aid and safe passage for the US citizens and civilians in Gaza.