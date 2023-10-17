ugc_banner
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Netanyahu, Blinken sheltered in bunker as air raid sirens go off in Tel Aviv

Tel AvivUpdated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:13 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war: Smoke billows after an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16, 2023 | Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: The state of war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group which operates out of the Gaza Strip, entered tenth day on October 17. After more than 1,300 Israeli were killed in an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants during Oct 7-8 weekend, the retaliatory action from Israel has claimed the lives of over 2,800 Palestinians — an overwhelming of them in the Gaza Strip from where Hamas operates. The Hamas-administered Gaza Press Offfice stated that more than 60 per cent of those killed were women and children. Stay tuned with WION for the latest updates on Israel-Hamas war.

Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: Despite scores of Palestinians making way from northern Gaza to southern part of the strip in a hope to survive the war, several tens of thousand continue to stay put in the northern part of the territory despite Israel's warning of evacuation in the wake of its ongoing local ground assaults and relentless air strikes purportedly targeted at Hamas hideouts. 

Meanwhile, despite international messages of caution, the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill beyond Israel-Palestine region after fighting resumed along Lebanon-Israel border on the evening of October 16. Iran-supported pro-Palestine armed militant group Hezbollah said that they had targeted five Israeli positions. The Israeli army said they responded with the artillery fire. 

Besides, defence minister of Israel Yoav Gallant, after concluding his meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "this will be a long war".

"But we are going to win for Israel, for the Jewish people and for the values that both countries believe in," Gallant said.

17 Oct 2023, 0:58 (IST)
Blinken, Netanyahu sheltered in bunker as air raid sirens go off in Tel Aviv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sheltered in a bunker for five minutes on Monday when air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The incident occurred as President Joe Biden weighs a trip to the region himself amid an Israeli bombardment of Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Oct 7-Oct 8.

"During the Secretary's meeting with PM Netanyahu and the war cabinet, the air raid sirens went off and they sheltered in bunker for five minutes," Miller said.

Blinken returned to Israel after an intense series of visits with leaders in the West Asia with a stated aim to contain the Israel-Hamas war and secure humanitarian aid and safe passage for the US citizens and civilians in Gaza.

