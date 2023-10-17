Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Netanyahu, Blinken sheltered in bunker as air raid sirens go off in Tel Aviv
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: Despite scores of Palestinians making way from northern Gaza to southern part of the strip in a hope to survive the war, several tens of thousand continue to stay put in the northern part of the territory despite Israel's warning of evacuation in the wake of its ongoing local ground assaults and relentless air strikes purportedly targeted at Hamas hideouts.
Meanwhile, despite international messages of caution, the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill beyond Israel-Palestine region after fighting resumed along Lebanon-Israel border on the evening of October 16. Iran-supported pro-Palestine armed militant group Hezbollah said that they had targeted five Israeli positions. The Israeli army said they responded with the artillery fire.
Besides, defence minister of Israel Yoav Gallant, after concluding his meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "this will be a long war".
"But we are going to win for Israel, for the Jewish people and for the values that both countries believe in," Gallant said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sheltered in a bunker for five minutes on Monday when air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
The incident occurred as President Joe Biden weighs a trip to the region himself amid an Israeli bombardment of Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Oct 7-Oct 8.
"During the Secretary's meeting with PM Netanyahu and the war cabinet, the air raid sirens went off and they sheltered in bunker for five minutes," Miller said.
Blinken returned to Israel after an intense series of visits with leaders in the West Asia with a stated aim to contain the Israel-Hamas war and secure humanitarian aid and safe passage for the US citizens and civilians in Gaza.