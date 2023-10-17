Israel-Hamas war: US puts 2,000 troops on prepare-to-deploy orders, says report

Amid soaring tensions in West Asia, the United States has put about 2,000 troops on prepare-to-deploy orders for possible support to Israel, the Associated Press reported on Monday citing a defence official.

The readiness appeared to be in anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, which is aimed at rescuing hostages taken during the Oct 7 attack by Hamas and crushing the militant group that rules the enclave.

But the US-based media outlets cited the official further saying that the troops are not being sent anywhere yet, nor would they necessarily go to Israel or Gaza.

The report added the US soldiers would not be sent to Israel but could be assigned to other countries so that they help in assisting medical assistance, and other humanitarian services.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden spoke about the ongoing situation in West Asia during an interview with CBS news programme 60 Minutes, saying any occupation of Gaza by the American ally would be a "big mistake".

On being asked if he could foresee US troops joining the war, Biden said, "I don't think that's necessary. Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we're gonna provide them everything they need."

The United States has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a powerful show of support for Israel.

The White House said Biden will travel from Israel to Amman on Wednesday for talks with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks. He also announced that Israel had agreed to work on civilian aid for Gaza.

Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas.

"The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

"Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," Blinken said.

Biden "will hear from Israel what it needs to defend his people as we continue to work with Congress to meet those needs," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

