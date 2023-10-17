Israel-Hamas war: Family on Gaza border killed in Hamas attack, found dead hugging each other

The horrifying invasion by Hamas terrorists in Israel on October 7 brought to light heart-wrenching stories of victims, including a family of five who died in each other's arms. The Kutz family, consisting of Aviv (54), Livnat (49), Rotem (19), Yonatan (17), and Yiftach (17), were found lifeless in their bed in their Kfar Aza residence near the Gaza border, hugging each other.

Aviv, an agricultural worker and deputy director of a consulting firm, had annually organised a kite festival near the Gaza fence to promote a message of peace.

Livnat, a graphic designer born during the Yom Kippur War in 1973, was likened to the present crisis due to Israel's intelligence failures. Rotem, an IDF soldier, played a role in training new recruits. Yonatan and Yiftach were students at Kfar Hayarok boarding school, participating in the Hapoel youth basketball program.

"They were all amazing kids with huge hearts. They had their whole lives ahead of them," their devastated aunt, Adi Levy Salama told the Times of Israel.

A love story cut short

In another tragic case from Kfar Aza, IDF officers Niral Zini (31) and Niv Raviv (27) lost their lives just before they could fulfill their dreams. Zini had planned to propose to Raviv on October 10, but the engagement ring was later found in the ruins of their home in the kibbutz.

Before the attack, Zini sent a chilling message to his family: "They're here. I'm putting the phone down—pray." He attempted to defend against the terrorists with a knife while blocking the shelter door, under which Raviv had taken refuge.

Their families learned of their fate after days of uncertainty. Mourners gathered in Netanya for their funerals. Both Zini and Raviv served in the military reserves, holding the ranks of major and captain, respectively.

The couple commemorated Zini's survival following an injury in Hebron on October 10, 2015, with a special annual meal. Zini had plans to study law to assist physically and mentally injured soldiers, while Raviv was pursuing a career as a clinical psychologist.

Amid the harrowing situation, some people survived due to the actions of IDF soldiers. A video released by the IDF showcased the Oketz Unit's special forces rescuing a woman and her son who had been trapped in their home for hours.