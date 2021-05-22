Morning news brief: Biden on North Korea, Black fungus' rise, and more

The former US President, Donald Trump, has been accused of spying on reporters using the help of the justice department while he was in the White House. The targetted reporters, of CNN and Washington Post, are the ones who were uncovering the links between the Trump administration and the Russian government in the US election 2016. He has also been accused of luxuriously charging Secret Service for his security. Meanwhile, current US President, Joe Biden, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have urged complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Meanwhile, India s fighting with a new epidemic — black fungus.

Another American media house alleges Trump of spying on reporters

This letter has once again amplified the aggressive nature followed by the Trump administration to keep an eye on the reporters who were trying to uncover the links between the former president and the Russian government.

Bolsonaro preferred COVID-19 herd immunity over vaccines: Brazilian senator

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has made headlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. On multiple occasions, he downplayed the gravity of pandemic, even referring to it as a flu.

'Denuclearisation is the goal': Biden, Moon express willingness for dialogue with North Korea

At a joint news conference, US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in both said the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula is their goal.

Israel Palestine Conflict: Hamas chief claims victory after truce