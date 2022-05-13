Morning news brief: Biden makes $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders, and more

US President Joe Biden has made energy and security pledges worth $150 million to Southeast Asian leaders during a summit in Washington. Setting several world records, Sri Lanka's veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the 26th Prime Minister of the Indian Ocean island nation, which has been crippled by its worst-ever economic crisis.

Click on headlines to read more:

US President Joe Biden makes energy, security pledges worth $150 million to Southeast Asian leaders

Aimed at countering the rising influence of China, the deal is part of a campaign to show that the United States still prioritises Asia despite months of intense focus on repelling Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

LIVE | Wickremesinghe, in 6th PM stint, assures end to Lanka's economic crisis

Holding the office for a record-breaking sixth occasion, Wickremesinghe was sworn in as PM by his rival party leader and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Free up billions for tax cuts: Johnson orders to slash one-fifth of civil service jobs

In order to free up billions for tax cuts, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to slash one-fifth of civil service jobs as per a report published in the Daily Mail.

Watch | Tight jeans- a taboo? Kim Jong-Un cracks down on western trend

Watch | Russia threatens to retaliate over Finland's NATO membership move