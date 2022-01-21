Morning news brief: Biden clarifies Russia remark, UN sanctions on North Koreans blocked and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: US President Joe Biden has clarified his comments after he suggested that the allies were split over how to react to any potential "minor incursion" from Russia in Ukraine. Also, read a report on how doctors in Alabama successfully transplanted a pair of kidneys from a genetically modified pig into a brain dead man.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Joe Biden clarifies over Russia remark; Ukraine says there are no 'minor incursions' and small nations

US President Joe Biden sought to clarify his comments as on he said that "I have been absolutely clear with President (Vladimir) Putin, he has no misunderstanding. If any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border that is an invasion".

Russia, China block US bid to impose UN sanctions on North Koreans

Russia and China moved to block the Biden administration's bid to impose sanctions on North Koreans as Kim Jong-Un's regime threatened to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

US airlines plane bound for London turns around mid-flight

An unruly passenger, who refused to wear a mask, forced a US airlines plane bound for London to turn around mid-flight on Wednesday. The mask-related disruption occurred on an American Airlines flight.

In a first, two kidneys from genetically modified pig transplanted into brain dead man

Doctors in Alabama successfully transplanted a pair of kidneys from a genetically modified pig into a brain dead man.

WATCH | Gravitas: How Xi Jinping forced 10,000 'fugitives' to return to China