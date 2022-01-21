In a first, two kidneys from genetically modified pig transplanted into brain dead man

Doctors in Alabama successfully transplanted a pair of kidneys from a genetically modified pig into a brain dead man.

The operation was conducted at the University of Alabama in the United States. The man named Jim Parsons, 57, was declared brain dead after he suffered a bike accident in September last year.

Parsons family gave the go-ahead to the doctors to conduct the operation as the patient's kidneys were removed and two kidneys from a genetically modified pig were embedded into his body.

Reports said the transplanted kidneys began to function immediately after the operation was conducted.

Earlier this month surgeons had successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig's heart into a man. David Bennett became the first man to undergo the unique heart transplant.

Bennett's son called the operation a "miracle" as a team of surgeons at the University of Maryland conducted the operation on January 7.

The operation demonstrated the success of pig-to-human heart transplants as doctors cheered amid a shortage of donor organs.

According to reports, there are 100,000 US citizens waiting for organ donations currently.

(With inputs from Agencies)