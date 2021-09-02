Morning news brief: Australia lockdown woes, Biden vows support to Ukraine & more

Australia under lockdown Photograph:( AFP )
As the Taliban cements its position in Afghanistan, a top US General describe the Taliban as a "ruthless group" and has said that it's unclear whether they would change even as US defence secretary Lloyd Austin praised the American troops in Afghanistan and the massive evacuation mission undertaken by the forces.
Meanwhile, US President Biden offered Ukraine $60 million in new security aid including Javelin anti-armor systems and other "defensive lethal and nonlethal capabilities" amid threat from Russia.
Australia is experiencing prolonged lockdown as Sydney continues to record new cases. Melbourne has been under restrictions as Australian health officials battle the Delta variant.
'Taliban a ruthless group': Will remain focused on ISIS-K, says US
US President Joe Biden had promised to hunt down ISIS-K fighters in retaliation against suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in which 13 US service members were killed
Biden vows support to Ukraine, offers $60 million in new security aid
Ukraine and Russia have been at odds since Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014
'Permanent cycle of crisis': Australian doctors warn against easing of COVID-19 curbs
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has said that even with a higher vaccination rate, the country's hospitals are not ready to cope with the government's reopening plans
India vs England 2021, 4th Test: Pitch conditions at Kennington Oval, London weather report and stats
India vs England, 4th Test: Ahead of the fourth and penultimate Test between both sides, here's a look at the pitch and weather conditions at Kennington Oval, London.