Morning news brief: Australia lockdown, Cuban prosecution, and more

Australians may face longer lockdown as situation worsens

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

As rising prices and the spread of new COVID-19 variants increase risks to the US economy, Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their easy money policies intended to help American companies and workers survive the pandemic damage.

60 Cubans prosecuted so far over protests: official

About 60 Cubans have been prosecuted so far for participating in unprecedented demonstrations against the government earlier this month, a senior official said Saturday.

Six soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack in Cameroon: governor

At least six Cameroon soldiers were killed Saturday in an attack by Boko Haram in the far north of the country, the governor of the region said on state television.

Mirabai Chanu wins India's first medal in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has won the first medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she bagged silver after lifting 202kg (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category on Saturday (July 24).

Watch: Australia: Thousands take out protests in Sydney against lockdown