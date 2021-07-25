Australians may face longer lockdown as situation worsens

Australia's New South Wales recorded its second-highest daily increase in locally acquired COVID-19 cases of the year on Sunday.

There were 141 COVID-19 cases reported, down from 163 a day earlier. The outbreak, which began in June, is being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, and has now infected 2,081 people in New South Wales.

There are 43 people in intensive care, up from 37 a day earlier.

"In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart," Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the country's most populous state, told reporters.

"I hope it won't be a setback, but it could be," she said.

Meanwhile, Sydney's fast-growing COVID-19 outbreak has become a "national emergency," said state leaders as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections.

Earlier, Australian authorities ordered more businesses to along with a slew of new restrictions in the country's largest city as a weeks-long lockdown failed to bring down the outbreak of COVID-19.

Authorities clamped down on people's movements out of virus hotspots in the city's southwest. Also, locals were banned from leaving their neighbourhoods unless they worked in emergency services or health care.

Melbourne has been the epicentre of the virus in Australia with several areas listed for virus exposure including sports stadiums and shopping centres. The city recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases worrying health officials.