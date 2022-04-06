Morning news brief: AUKUS to cooperate on hypersonic weapons, Sri Lanka revokes emergency, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: The US military announced a new successful test of a hypersonic missile, which was done apparently in mid-March.

Amid the political turmoil sweeping the country, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revoked the state of emergency in the country. Also watch a report on How can Sri Lanka escape this mess?

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa revokes emergency order amid economic crisis

Amid the political turmoil sweeping the country, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revoked the state of emergency in the country. The Lankan president lost his parliamentary majority after allies walked out of the government amid large scale anti-government protests in the country.

US tests hypersonic missile; Australia, US, UK agree to cooperate on hypersonic weapons

As part of the new AUKUS alliance, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia will jointly start collaborating on hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare capabilities. The decision has been taken after a call between the leaders of the new defence alliance. US had also tested hypersonic missile mid-March.

A boost to Taiwan as US approves $95 million sale of defense support

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of defence equipment to Taiwan. The Pentagon said that the package will include equipment, training and other items to support the Patriot Air Defense System in a deal valued at up to $95 million.

'Punish Russia or dissolve yourself altogether': Zelensky tells the UNSC

In an address to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke against the UN's ineffectiveness in stopping Russia's ongoing conflict.

Gravitas: How can Sri Lanka escape this mess?

The IMF says it is closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. Is an IMF bail-out the only option for Colombo? Why are the Rajapaksas wary about reaching out to the IMF? Here's a report.