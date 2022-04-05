'Punish Russia or 'dissolve yourself altogether': Zelensky tells the UNSC

In an address to the Security Council on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky railed against the UN's ineffectiveness in stopping Russia's ongoing conflict.

Following the finding of widespread civilian executions in the Kyiv district of Bucha, Zelensky warned the UN Security Council that the group had two options: Punish Russia or disband itself.

"As an aggressor and a cause of conflict," Zelensky urged the Security Council to remove Russia, which is a permanent member of the body, "so it cannot block decisions regarding its own aggression."

He also suggested that the UN's security council "dissolve" and reorganise completely.

"If there is no other option," Zelensky remarked, "the next option would be to disintegrate yourself completely."

After Russian forces retreated from the Kyiv region, hundreds of Ukrainian people were found dead in Bucha. Zelensky spoke before the council a few days later.

According to media sources, many bodies were discovered in partially excavated mass graves, while others were discovered lying on the streets.

Zelensky used his Tuesday speech to push for a global security system reform.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in late February, has used its veto to prevent the UN from taking measures to stop and condemn Putin's aggression.

WATCH | Gravitas: Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide in Bucha



(With inputs from agencies)