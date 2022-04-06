A boost to Taiwan as US approves $95 million sale of defence support

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of defence equipment to Taiwan. The Pentagon said that the package will include equipment, training and other items to support the Patriot Air Defense System in a deal valued at up to $95 million.

It can be a boost to Taiwan's air defence system as Chinese-claimed Taiwan has constantly complained of increased military pressure by Beijing.

Taiwan also mentions a possible invasion by China that regards the democratically ruled island as its territory and has vowed repeatedly to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, "The proposed sale will help to sustain the recipient's (Taiwan's) missile density and ensure readiness for air operations."

"The proposed sale will help to sustain the recipient's missile density and ensure readiness for air operations. The recipient will use this capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense," it added.

ALSO READ | US tests hypersonic missile; Australia, US, UK agree to cooperate on hypersonic weapons

However, this doesn't mean that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded as the notification mentions a "potential" sale.

As per a statement released on Tuesday (April 5), the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated, "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of Contractor Technical Assistance and related equipment for an estimated cost of $95 million."

"The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the statement further added.

IN PICS | Russia-Ukraine war: Antonov AN-225, world's largest plane, in tatters. See pics

As per Taiwan's presidential office, this was the third arms sale announced since President Joe Biden took office.

"Taiwan will continue to demonstrate its determination to defend itself," spokesperson Xavier Chang said in a statement as quoted by news agencies.

The statement further read: "... and continue to deepen cooperative partnerships with the United States and other like-minded countries."

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it expected the deal to "become effective" within the month.

WATCH | Tensions rise in the Korean peninsula after North Korea issues a 'Nuclear' threat

(With inputs from agencies)