Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa revokes emergency order amid economic crisis

Amid the political turmoil sweeping the country, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revoked the state of emergency in the country.

The Lankan president lost his parliamentary majority after allies walked out of the government amid large scale anti-government protests in the country.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka's newly-appointed finance minister Ali Sabry quit after just one day in office as the opposition rejected the president's request for a unity government.

The island nation has witnessed an economic downturn ever since the pandemic hit the country over two years ago with its foreign reserves at an all-time low. In recent months, the country has struggled with fuel crisis and rising inflation including long power cuts.

Last week protesters tried to storm the president's house in Colombo as President Rajapaksa sought to impose a state of emergency in the country. The president's cabinet submitted their resignation en masse leading to further instability.

Amid the political turmoil, 41 lawmakers left Rajapaka's coalition government reducing it to a minority. The medical body in the country had declared a state of health emergency on Tuesday due to a shortage of medicines and life-saving drugs.

The protesters have been demanding Rajapaksa's resignation amid the economic crisis even as authorities have moved to clamp down on demonstrators and reportedly arrested over 60 people.

There were protests outside the prime ministers' house on Tuesday as students chanted anti-government slogans. There have been street demonstrations against food and fuel shortages as the country has struggled to service its foreign debts.

The International Monetary Fund had said it was monitoring the situation closely amid reports of a bailout, however, there has been no confirmation on it.

