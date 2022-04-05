Sri Lankan medical body declares health emergency amid political turmoil: Report

Sri Lanka's parliament is set to meet on Tuesday amid large scale anti-government protests.

Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had earlier urged opposition party leaders to join the government after the cabinet ministers resigned from their posts on Sunday.

The country's opposition however dismissed the president's invitation of a unity government amid the political turmoil sweeping the country.

Protesters took to the streets despite a nationwide curfew in the country while demonstrating against rising prices and the worsening economic state in the country.

The Lankan president had imposed a state of emergency last weekend as protesters tried to storm the president's house in Colombo. Reports claim Sri Lanka's top medical body has declared a state of emergency due to a lack of medicines in the country.

Reports claim protesters demonstrated against the government outside the offices of the president and the prime minister in Colombo amid escalating tensions between the government and the people.

Sri Lanka has been hit by an economic crisis for the past two years with the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis with its foreign reserves running at an all-time low. The country has been experiencing rising inflation and fuel prices including power cuts leading to mass distress among the citizens.

Amid the economic turmoil, the country's central bank governor Ajith Cabraal stepped down on Monday as mass anti-government protests continues in the country.

