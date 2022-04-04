'Please try and save our motherland': Sri Lanka opposition leader to Indian PM Modi

Sajith Premadasa, the Leader of the Opposition in Sri Lanka, urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 to support the island country to the greatest extent feasible, despite the country's economic problems.

"Please try and help Sri Lanka to the maximum possible extent. This is our motherland. We need to save our motherland, "Premadasa said in a message to Indian PM Narendra Modi, as quoted by ANI.

Furthermore, when asked if the country is ready for elections, he said, "I can tell you, I myself and we all have been ready ever since we entered social service and political service. We are ready for any eventuality."

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, the Opposition leader termed the Cabinet Ministers' resignation a melodrama and said, "The melodrama is being enacted to fool the people of the country. There's no genuine effort to bring sanity to our society and relief to the people. It's an exercise to fool the people."

Sri Lanka is experiencing a foreign exchange crisis, which has hampered the country's ability to purchase food and fuel, resulting in power outages.

Due to a shortage of basic products, Sri Lanka was forced to seek aid from friendly countries.

Twenty-six members of Sri Lanka's Cabinet resigned on Sunday, amid mounting public outrage over the government's handling of the country's economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka asked all political parties to join a unity cabinet on Monday as part of the government's efforts to address public outrage over the island nation's worst economic crisis.

