Morning news brief: Another shootout in US, Depp jubilant after winning against Amber Heard and more

A gunman killed at least four people on a hospital campus in Tusla Oklahoma on Wednesday, according to police. The shootout has taken place as Americans are still grappling with one that took place in a school in Texas. In other news, jury has given a split verdict in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case

Fresh shootout in US, gunman kills at least four in Oklahoma medical centre

White House said in a statement that US President Joe Biden had been briefed about the Tulsa shooting. The statement said that the administration has offered support to local officials.

'New chapter has begun', says Johnny Depp after winning case against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp took to Facebook to post a statement after the court in Virginia found that his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard had indeed defamed him. The verdict followed a six-week much publicised and closely watched case in which both had sued each other.

Russia advances on Severodonetsk, troops fight in streets

Russian troops on Wednesday made progress towards gaining control of Severodonetsk, a major city in Ukraine's Luhansk province. Luhansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said that Russians had taken control of 70 per cent of the city and Ukrainian forces are withdrawing to prepared positions.

Russia says US sending rocket systems to Ukraine will increase risk of direct confrontation

Slamming the US for its decision to send rocket systems and other sophisticated weapons to Ukraine, Russia has warned that it could widen the conflict and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.

Watch | Oklahoma Hospital Shooting: Four dead and multiple injured, suspected gunman also killed