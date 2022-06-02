'New chapter has begun', says Johnny Depp after winning case against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp took to Facebook to post a statement after the court in Virginia found that his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard had indeed defamed him. The verdict followed a six-week much publicised and closely watched case in which both had sued each other.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also the lives of the people, who for many may years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in a blink of an eye..," starts the statement.

Amber Heard had penned an opinion piece in Washington Post in 2018 accusing Johhny Depp of domestic abuse. Though the opinion piece did not mention Johnny by name, the fallout saw the actor losing movies in major franchises like Pirates of the Carribean, Fatastic beasts etc. The star power of the name Johnny Depp indeed took a hit.

In his statement, Johhny Depp said that the aftermath had a 'seismic impact on me and my career'.

'And six years later, jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," says Depp in the two page statement.

Here is the full statement

Both Johhny Depp and Amber Heard had sued each other.

Jurors awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard. The panel ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million in damages.

Depp, 58, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."

