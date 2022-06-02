He did it, he won! Internet celebrates Johnny Depp win against ex-wife Amber Heard

Netizens have gone berserk after Johnny Depp won the bizarre $50 Million defamation case. Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial has finally come to an end after an almost two-month-long trial. On Wednesday, the jury returned to the Virginia court with their final decision that landed on the Depp side.

In recent years, Depp's faced a major backlash as a result he lost his public reputation and many big projects of his career like 'Fantastic Beasts' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. But, as the defamation case in Virginia started, the case saw a major turn as the fans and netizens took Depp's side after he made a bizarre and shocking revelation about her ex-wife Amber. During the six week trial period, his die-hard fans have continuously followed every single point of the case and now cheering the moment, the Twitterati has just taken the internet by storm.

''HE DID IT, HE WON!!! HIS VOICE HAS BEEN HEARD AND HES GOTTEN JUSTICE! IM SO UNBELIEVABLY PROUD OF YOU JOHNNY!!#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial,'' One Twitter user wrote. 'He won in the court of public opinion. He won in the court of law. Justice has been served and now he can finally have his name and reputation back.'' Another wrote.

"I'm a human being."- Amber Heard



"Objection your honor, lack of foundation." - Everyone#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial — StevenCrowley.eth (@StevenCrowley) May 26, 2022 ×

He won in the court of public opinion. He won in the court of law. Justice has been served and now he can finally have his name and reputation back. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #IStandWithJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #TruthWins pic.twitter.com/KxD48IKPag — Sophie L (@SophieLents) June 1, 2022 ×

Depp, 58 sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.

