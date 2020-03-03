Morning News Brief: Another confirmed case in India, World's richest lose money due to coronavirus and more!

coronavirus Photograph:( AFP )
As Taliban resumes offensive, Ghani government hopes for intra-Afghan talks
Taliban is miffed over Ghani government saying it won't release 5,000 Taliban fighters as envisaged under the US-Taliban deal. READ MORE
Opinion: War threatens to spill beyond Syria’s borders
Much of the criticism focuses on the government’s failure to improve economic and living conditions, but shies away from calls for regime change.READ MORE
Coronavirus: Another person tests positive in Rajasthan; six cases confirmed in India
After two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Delhi and Telangana on Monday, an Italian tourist in Jaipur was detected with the virus taking the cases of the virus to six.
Coronavirus: 500 of the world's richest lose close to 444 billion dollars
Last week may have been the most expensive one this year for the world's billionaires. Global stock markets witnessed a bloodbath due to the coronavirus outbreak.