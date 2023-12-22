Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, has been invited to be the chief guest at India's upcoming Republic Day celebrations. This year, India marks its 75th celebration.

In other news, the alleged killers of Manuel Ellis, an unarmed Black man who died at the hands of Washington police officers in 2020, have been acquitted by a jury.

Finally, Vin Diesel, the actor known for his role in Fast and Furious, has been accused of sexually assaulting his assistant ten years ago.

An invitation has been extended to French President Emmanuel Macron to serve as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in 2024. This marks the sixth instance of a French leader being invited to the momentous event at Kartavya Path on January 26, commemorating the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, signifying the nation's transition to a republic.

Three police officers accused of killing Manuel 'Manny' Ellis, an unarmed Black man, were acquitted on Thursday (December 21) in Washington. Disappointed by the jury's decision, chanting "No justice, no peace," on Thursday evening, a crowd of around 100 people, including the victim's family, blocked an intersection near a mural of Manny Ellis in Tacoma.

The Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is facing sexual assault allegations from his former assistant. As per a lawsuit filed on Thursday (Dec 21), the action star is accused of sexually assaulting his assistant in an Atlanta hotel room over ten years ago.

Recent research, published in the journal Science, unveiled a surprising connection between the movements of Turquet’s octopuses and the stability of the West Antarctic ice sheet. These cephalopods, inhabitants of the Southern Ocean, navigated the region when the ice sheet melted approximately 125,000 years ago.