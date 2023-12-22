Action star Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault by former assistant

The "Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel is facing sexual assault allegations from his former assistant.

As per a lawsuit filed on Thursday (Dec 21), the action star is accused of sexually assaulting his assistant in an Atlanta hotel room over ten years ago.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of claims lodged with courts in California, which extended the length of time in which legal action can be taken in cases of alleged sexual crimes.

Asta Jonasson alleged that her very first assignment after being hired by the actor's company was to travel to Atlanta in September 2010 during the shooting of "Fast Five" where she was asked to help Diesel leave a hotel in the early morning hours after entertaining multiple women in a suite before paparazzi were alerted to his whereabouts.

"Alone in the hotel suite with him, Vin Diesel sexually assaulted Ms Jonasson. Vin Diesel forcibly grabbed Ms Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her. Ms Jonasson struggled continually to break free of his grasp, while repeatedly saying no.

"Vin Diesel then escalated his assault," the suit said, with the actor trying to pull down his assistant's underwear.

The suit further stated that Jonasson fled to a bathroom, where Diesel pursued her, and forced her to touch him. He then pinned her against a wall and masturbated.

The very next day, Samantha Vincent, the actor's sister and president of One Race, the entertainment company that employed Jonasson, allegedly called and fired her.

"The message was clear. Ms Jonasson was fired for courageously resisting Vin Diesel's sexual assault, Vin Diesel would be protected, and his sexual assault covered up," the suit said.

The civil suit seeks unspecified damages against Diesel, Vincent and their companies.

Diesel's lawyer Bryan Freedman said his client "categorically denies this claim in its entirety" and that there is evidence that "completely refutes" the allegations, as per a statement published by Variety.

Jonasson has waived the right to anonymity customarily granted to victims of alleged sex abuse.