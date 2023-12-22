Octopus gives startling warning on West Antarctic ice sheet's potential collapse

Recent research, published in the journal Science, unveiled a surprising connection between the movements of Turquet’s octopuses and the stability of the West Antarctic ice sheet. These cephalopods, inhabitants of the Southern Ocean, navigated the region when the ice sheet melted approximately 125,000 years ago.

The study suggested that this historical event, coinciding with the last period of temperatures comparable to today's, might warn us of a potential collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet.

Tim Naish, a co-author of the study reportedly stated, "The findings are concerning as they provide very strong evidence that [the] West Antarctic Ice Sheet becomes unstable and collapses when global temperatures warm by more than 1.5°C above preindustrial and if that warming is sustained."

The research explored the genetic data of Turquet’s octopuses, revealing surprising similarities among specimens from distant seas—Weddell, Amundsen, and Ross.

These areas are now separated by the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

Sally Lau, the lead author, reportedly explained that the octopuses found migration "pathways" through the sea after the ice sheet melted, enabling interbreeding and gene flow between populations.

The study focused on a critical period, the Last Interglacial, occurring around 129,000 to 116,000 years ago, characterised by global temperatures 0.5 to 1.5 degrees celsius warmer than preindustrial levels. During this time, global sea levels rose 5 to 10 metres higher than today, with Antarctic meltwater contributing significantly.

Today's Earth faces a parallel scenario, with global temperatures already 1.2 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial average. Concerns arise about the potential collapse of the Antarctic Ice Sheet, leading to increases in global sea levels.

Van de Flierdt concludes, "The geological past provides a window into a future world that might be 1, 2, 3 or even 4 degrees warmer. ... But the geological past is our best bet to learn about how the planet might react to unprecedented greenhouse gas emissions."