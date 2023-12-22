White officers accused of killing unarmed black man Manny Ellis, acquitted despite mounting evidence

Three police officers accused of killing Manuel 'Manny' Ellis, an unarmed Black man, were acquitted on Thursday (December 21) in Washington. Disappointed by the jury's decision, chanting "No justice, no peace," on Thursday evening, a crowd of around 100 people, including the victim's family, blocked an intersection near a mural of Manny Ellis in Tacoma.

The killing, which happened back in 2020, bears parallels to the murder of George Floyd the same year; the dying pleas for air by both men sparked widespread protests.

The 'not-guilty' judgement

Three Tacoma, Washington, police officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins, and Timothy Rankine were accused of killing Ellis.

However, a jury found Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins not guilty of murder and manslaughter charges. Officer Timothy Rankine was found not guilty of manslaughter.

The judgement comes after a trial that lasted more than two months.

What happened back in 2020?

As per video footage of the incident — including bystander video — on March 3, 2020, the officers punched 33-year-old Manuel Ellis and put him in a chokehold from behind. They also shot him with a stun gun and knelt on his back, which cut off Ellis' air supply.

Witness testimonies and the videos showed that Ellis was walking home after getting doughnuts from a 7-Eleven when he passed a police patrol car at a red light. Inside the car were Collins and Burbank.

The two officers claim they saw Ellis try to force open the door of a passing car, and that the black men became aggressive upon questioning. Collins, as per AP, also testified that Manuel Ellis demonstrated "superhuman strength" and that the black man lifted him off the ground and threw him through the air.

However, three witnesses testified that they saw no such thing and that Ellis didn't do anything to provoke the officers.

They said that after a brief conversation, the two white officers knocked down Ellis, even as the black man held up his hand in surrender. However, Burbank still shot him in the chest with a taser. A doorbell surveillance camera corroborated this.

Soon, many officers appeared for backup. Among them was Rankine, who arrived after Ellis was already handcuffed face-down. The officer knelt on Ellis' upper back.

Video evidence showed the victim addressing the officers as 'sir' and telling them he can't breathe. During his testimony, Rakine called the death a tragedy but said: "The only response at that point that I could think of is, 'If you can talk to me, you can still breathe'".

The Pierce County medical examiner ruled Manny Ellis' death a homicide caused by oxygen deprivation. However, lawyers for the officers argued that the black man, who had methamphetamine in his system, died due to drug use and a heart condition.

Distressing witness testimony

One witness, Sara McDowell, 26 told the court: "When I saw Manuel not doing anything, and him get attacked like that, it wasn't right."

"I'd never seen police do anything like that. It was the worst thing I've ever seen. It was scary. It wasn't OK," she added.

However, despite the evidence, the jury gave the not-guilty verdict. AP reports that as the first not-guilty verdict was read, there was a gasp from the gallery.

In a statement, the City of Tacoma said that the verdict would not affect an internal police department investigation. It said that once the investigation findings are approved by Chief Avery Moore, decisions about any possible discipline, "up to and including termination," will be made. This is expected to happen within the next two weeks.