Morning news brief: 50% Twitter employees laid off, US provides aid to Ukraine and more

The takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk has come as bad news for half of the employees at the social media company. According to a senior Twitter executive, at least 50 per cent of employees have been impacted by the layoffs. In other news, the United States on Friday announced an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine which includes refurbishing T-72 tanks and missiles for HAWK air defence systems.

Twitter layoffs impact at least 50% of employees, reassures content moderation amid speculations

Late Friday, the Head of Safety and Integrity at Twitter, Yoel Roth, took to the social media platform and appears to have confirmed that at least 50 per cent of the workforce has been impacted by the company-wide mass layoffs.

'We're going to shut these down,' says Biden on the future of coal plants in America

US President Joe Biden on Friday while addressing a gathering said his government was going to shut down coal plants across America. Reportedly, Biden gave the speech and the rather bold call at an event in California.

US announces an additional $400 million military aid for Ukraine; reaffirms 'unwavering' support

On Friday, the United States announced an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine which includes refurbishing T-72 tanks and missiles for HAWK air defence systems.

'Baseless and irresponsible allegations,' Pakistan Army responds to Imran's accusations

Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's allegations against the Pakistan military in the aftermath of the assassination attempt, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a statement.

WATCH | Gravitas: Irish priest says gay politicians "will go to hell"