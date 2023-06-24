Morning brief: Wagner chief's mutiny against Russia, PM Modi on H1B visa, and more

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was charged with mutiny by the Russian authorities after he appealed to his troops to oust the military leadership of the country. The Wagner chief faced accusation of "incitement to armed rebellion" after he appealed to Russians to support his 25,000 Wagner armed forces in their fight against Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other top commanders. In his big announcement for the H1B visa holders, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people now will not be required to travel abroad to renew their work visas.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The Russian authorities charged Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin with mutiny after he called on his troops to oust the country’s military leadership. The Wagner chief has been accused of "incitement to armed rebellion" after he asked Russians to join his 25,000 Wagner fighters against defence minister Sergei Shoigu and other top commanders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Indian diaspora in Washington DC, made a big announcement for the H1B visa holders. Giving relief to the professionals, he said that now people will not have to travel abroad to renew their work visas.





No direct evidence was found by United States intelligence agencies which proved that coronavirus was created in any incident which took place at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, said a report declassified on Friday.

A new mission is underway to the Titan submersible debris site, which was discovered near the wreckage of the Titanic, a spokesperson for Pelagic Research Services told CNN on Friday. Jeff Mahoney, who is the spokesperson, said that the mission of the Odysseus 6 remotely operated vehicle is to continue searching and mapping out the debris sites.