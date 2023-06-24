PM Modi makes big announcement for H1B visa holders in address to Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Indian diaspora in Washington DC, made a big announcement for the H1B visa holders.

Giving relief to the professionals, he said that now people will not have to travel abroad to renew their work visas.

"America's new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC.

The big move came after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden and was part of a people-to-people initiative.

The US authorities released a statement saying that they will introduce 'in-country' renewable H-1B visas as part of the people-to-people initiative to smoothen the process of H-1B visa renewal for several Indians who are working in the US on an H-1B visa. India to open new consulate in Seattle India is all set to open a new consulate in Seattle this year. Apart from this, Indian Consulates will be opened in 2 more cities in America.

"Together we are not just forming policies and agreements, we are shaping

lives, dreams and destinies," said PM Modi.

This move came after both countries welcomed an announcement by the US Department of State of launching a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year.

"The leaders welcomed an announcement by the U.S. Department of State that it would launch a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year, including for Indian nationals, with the intent to implement this for an expanded pool of H1B and L visa holders in 2024 and eventually broadening the program to include other eligible categories," the India-US joint statement said.

While acknowledging the important steps taken to augment the processing of visa applications, The leaders noted in the joint statement, "the pressing need to further expedite this process. The leaders also directed officials to identify additional mechanisms to facilitate travel for business, tourism, and professional and technical exchanges between the two countries".

