Morning brief: US vows action after deadly Jordan attack, Israel says UN staff doubled as militants, & more

The Pentagon has vowed to take "all necessary actions" to defend the US troops after Iran-backed terrorists killed three US soldiers. Recently discharged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the statement and asserted that Pentagon was chalking up a plan to avenge the drone attack.

Israel’s intelligence agency in its six-page dossier has claimed that nearly 190 UNRWA employees have worked as Hamas or Islamic Jihad militants. The allegations have led to multiple countries halting funds for the UN agency.

North Korea fired several cruise missiles into waters off its west coast on Tuesday (Jan 30), said South Korea’s military, marking the third time that Pyongyang has tested cruise missiles in less than a week.

An Indian student, identified as Neel Acharya at the Purdue University, Indiana, US has been confirmed dead after being reported missing since Sunday (Jan 28), according to local media reports.