North Korea fires 'several' cruise missiles off its west coast, says South Korea’s military

North Korea fired several cruise missiles into waters off its west coast on Tuesday (Jan 30), said South Korea’s military, marking the third time that Pyongyang has tested cruise missiles in less than a week.

South Korea's military "detected several unknown cruise missiles launched into the West Sea of North Korea around 07:00 (local time)" Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

On Monday (Jan 29), North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA said its leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of Pulhwasal-3-31 missiles from a submarine, a day prior.