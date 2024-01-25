North Korea claims to have tested new strategic cruise missile ‘Pulhwasal-3-31’

North Korea claims to have tested its new strategic cruise missile on Wednesday (Jan 24), the state media KCNA reported on Thursday (Jan 25). This comes a day after the South Korean military said Pyongyang fired several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Thursday called for “levelling up” the living standards and called failure to provide people with basic living necessities, including food, a “serious political issue,” reported the state media.

North Korea says it tested ‘Pulhwasal-3-31’

North Korea claims to have tested a missile dubbed ‘Pulhwasal-3-31’ which it said was currently under development, reported the state media, saying the test-firing had no impact on the security of neighbouring countries, and it had “nothing” to do with the regional situation.

However, the KCNA did not specify the number of missiles tested. The report confirmed the South Korean military's statement which said North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Wednesday.

“Our military detected several cruise missiles launched by North Korea towards the Yellow Sea at around 7:00 am today,” said the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement.

Seoul’s defence minister, Shin Won-sik, condemned the launches as a serious threat to his country. Meanwhile, the KCNA, citing The Missile Administration, said that the test was part of the process of updating the country’s weapon system.

On Thursday, South Korea also announced that it was beginning the mass production of medium-altitude reconnaissance drones and aims to deploy them in 2027 in a bid to improve surveillance capabilities and contribute to defence exports.

Kim calls for ‘levelling up’ living standards

While the North Korean leadership is spending money on missiles, Pyongyang, over recent decades has suffered serious food shortages, including a famine in the 1990s, and now Kim has called for finding ways to improve economic development.

Kim’s remarks were made in a speech while discussing regional development at a meeting of the country’s ruling party, held between Tuesday (Jan 23) and Wednesday, reported the KCNA.

Notably, Pyongyang has repeatedly faced criticism due to Kim’s prioritising the military and its banned weapons programmes over adequately providing for its people.

South Korea’s unification minister, who is charged with handling relations with its neighbour, described the food situation in North Korea as “still bad” last year, despite an uptick in trade with China.

However, during a recent party meeting, Kim asked his party to bring about a swift change to raise the living standards of people throughout the country, reported KCNA.

“Today, failure to satisfactorily provide the people in local areas with basic living necessities including condiments, foodstuff and consumption goods has arisen as a serious political issue that our party and government can never sidestep,” said Kim, as quoted by KCNA.

He also called for closing the gaps between urban and rural areas through its new regional development policy. “At present, it is a very urgent immediate task for levelling up the material and cultural living standards of the regional people,” said the North Korean leader.