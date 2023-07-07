Morning brief: US to send lethal weapons to Kyiv, Twitter feuds with Threads, and more

The US government, in a flip-flop on its earlier position, is considering sending cluster munitions to Ukraine. White House had earlier termed the use of it by Russian forces as 'war crimes'. In other news, on the same day as Meta launched its Threads app, Twitter boss Elon Musk filed a legal claim, asserting that Mark Zuckerberg and his aides copied the bird app.

The Biden administration is reportedly on the brink of providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, the ones whose alleged use by Russia during initial days of war in Ukraine was described by the White House as constituting war crime.

Twitter gave a legal threat to Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, over its recently launched Threads platform, unraveling the battle between the rivals for social media supremacy, media reports suggested.

The US government on Thursday said it “firmly opposes” the new restrictions imposed by China on the export of gallium and germanium, which are two strategic materials important for communications equipment, solar panels and semiconductors.