Xi Jinping sees red as U.S. aims to curtail technology investment in China | Yellen in Beijing
The US Treasury Secretary arrived in Beijing on Thursday, kicking off a visit aimed at improving communication and stabilising the tense relationship. Yellen's China visit marks the second trip by a cabinet official since ties between world's top two economies deteriorated further, earlier this year. Washington has shifted from being ambiguous about how far it was supporting decoupling to explicitly adopting a strategy of de-risking instead.