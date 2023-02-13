Morning brief: US shoots down another unidentified object, Israel launches air strikes, & more

On Sunday afternoon, a fourth unidentified object was shot down by US officials close to the Canadian border. The Pentagon claimed that the object carried the risk of interference with commercial air traffic and hence, it was ordered to be shot down. Overnight air strikes were launched by Israel against a Hamas complex in Gaza after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave, said the military on Monday.

A fourth unidentified object was shot down by the US on Sunday afternoon close to the Canadian border. The Pentagon said that the object could have interfered with commercial air traffic since it was traveling at 20,000 feet (6,100 metres), which is why it was ordered to be shot down by President Joe Biden.

Israel launched overnight air strikes against a Hamas complex in Gaza in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave, the military said early Monday. Israel's military said it attacked an underground site used by the Hamas Islamists to manufacture rockets.

In a single city in south-east Turkey, more than 5,000 victims of the devastating earthquake were buried at a mass cemetery on Sunday. A senior official said that the Kahramanmaras' mass burial ground will eventually become the resting place of the city's 10,000 residents who died in the natural disaster.

The Kansas City Chief pipped bookies favourites Philadelphia Eagles 38-15 on Sunday night to win Super Bowl 57 and claim their second NFL title in four seasons. The game took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with pop superstar Rihanna headlining the ever-popular Super Bowl halftime show.