Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after a late dash

The Kansas City Chief pipped bookies favourites Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday night to win Super Bowl 57 and claim their second NFL title in four seasons.

The game took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with pop superstar Rihanna headlining the ever-popular Super Bowl halftime show.

The Chiefs had an early scare when their newly-crowned MVP Patrick Mahomes hobbled off the field at the end of the first half. However, the team did not buckle under pressure and scored in every one of their possessions in the second half.

The game was off to a frantic start as the Eagles soared and scored a touchdown in the opening drive. Eagles and their inspiring quarterback Jalen Hurts was the lynchpin of the manoeuvre.

The Chiefs, however, struck right back after as Mahomes teamed up with Travis Kelce and Isiah Pachecho. The 27-year-old led the team down the field before crowning the drive with a perfectly floated pass to Kelce in the end-zone.

Incidentally, this was only the second time in Super Bowl history that both teams scored on their first possession of the game. The start perfectly set the tone for the rest of the game.

Despite impacting the game with his performance, Hurts was the reason Eagles conceded a seven-point advantage in the second quarter. After opening the scoring on the quarter with a brilliant 45-yard pass, Hurts dropped the ball in the next possession.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton seized upon the fumble and ran 36 yards into the end zone to draw level at 14-14.

Hurts continued with the offence and after his 28-yard rush for a first down, took the Eagles into the red zone - restoring the lead with a four-yard run into the end zone.

Despite the setback, the Eagles added a field goal before half-time, after more impressive running from Hurts, to go in 24-14 up at the interval.

Trailing by ten points, Mahomes' nursed his ankle problem and came back on the pitch and instantly led a 75-yard touchdown drive, including a 14-yard rush.

The Eagles scored a field goal to enter the final quarter with a six-point lead but the Chiefs started their comeback trail from thereon.

The Eagles committed a blunder when they allowed Kadarius Toney to collect a pass from Mahomes and put City up 28-27 for the first time in the game.

In the very next phase, Toney, building up on the previous point, produced a 65-yard punt and set up Skyy Mooree, the wide-open receiver.

The game ended in controversy as a holding penalty by James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a chance to run the clock down and kick a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, which Harrison Butker nailed from 27 yards.

(With inputs from agencies)