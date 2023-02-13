Rihanna reveals second pregnancy in historic Super Bowl halftime performance

RiRi is back creating history. On Sunday SuperBowl, Rihanna not only made a comeback to live performance after a six-year hiatus but also revealed she is expecting her second child. Rihanna became the first woman in the history of Super Bowl to have performed with a baby bump.

The megastar appeared in the stadium midair on a floating stage, donning a clingy, all-red ensemble featuring a moulded bustier -- and a belt below what many viewers deduced was another mini RiRi in the making.

Soon after her performance, representatives for the singer confirmed the speculation to trade magazines Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

The 34-year-old welcomed her first child, a son, with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

Musically speaking, fans who hoped for some fresh tracks were disappointed: Rihanna's night on the world's biggest stage offered a nostalgia tour of hits past. She delivered her club smashes including "Where Have You Been" to "Only Girl (In the World)" and the time-tested "We Found Love."

"Rude Boy," "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Work" and "All of the Lights" were also on the setlist, as a sea of dancers performed stunning acrobatics.

"Wild Thoughts" "Run This Town" and, of course, "Umbrella" and "Diamonds" rounded out the show.

She did not, as many stars do, bring out any guest artists, commanding the stage all on her own and rightly so as this was her first live act since 2016.

The evening marked a reversal after Rihanna had previously turned down the gig in protest of the National Football League's handling of race issues.