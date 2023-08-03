Morning brief: US partially evacuates Niger embassy, Internet ban extended in India's Haryana, and more

In a major development from Niger, the US has ordered partial evacuation of its embassy in the fragile African nation. The State Department said the mission will remain open and the senior leadership will continue working from there but the non-emergency staff was being evacuated.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has alleged that Russia-linked hackers are trying to steal users' login credentials across the world by engaging with them on Teams and talking to them under the pretence of technical support.

Internet ban was extended in the north Indian state of Haryana as communal violence continued on Wednesday, taking the death toll to six.

Over a week after Niger was hit by a military coup, the United States on Wednesday ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy from the fragile West African nation.

Microsoft researchers on Wednesday (August 2) alleged that a Russian government-linked hacking group targeted dozens of global organisations as part of its strategy to steal the users' login credentials by engaging them in Microsoft Teams chats and talking to them under the pretence of technical support.

Deforestation was down by at least 60 per cent in July, compared to the same month last year in the Brazilian Amazon, environment minister Marina Silva told The Guardian.

Haryana authorities in India have extended the internet ban in communal violence-hit areas of the state till August 5 “in order to maintain peace.”

Watch: Ukraine hopes to hold peace summit talks this Autumn: Zelensky