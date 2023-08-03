US orders temporary, partial evacuation of some embassy staff from Niger

Over a week after Niger was hit by a military coup, the United States on Wednesday ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy from the fragile West African nation.

The State Department released an advisory stating that even though the mission will remain open and senior leadership will continue from there, the non-emergency staff was being temporarily evacuated.

"On August 2, 2023, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and eligible family members from Embassy Niamey," an updated US travel advisory for Niger said.

"The US Embassy in Niamey has temporarily reduced its personnel, suspended routine services, and is only able to provide emergency assistance to US citizens in Niger," the advisory added.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US remained committed to their relationship with the people of Niger and to Nigerien democracy and that Washington remained diplomatically engaged. Miller, however, condemned the military coup.

"The United States rejects all efforts to overturn Niger's constitutional order, and stands with the people of Niger...in support of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights."

Currently, there are about 1,000 troops stationed in Niger, operating from two bases and helping ousted President Mohamed Bazoum combat against the military.

US and its botched evacuations

In the recent past, Washington has been criticised for its botched evacuation of embassy staffers and troops from conflict-ridden countries. White House received a lot of flak for its handling of the evacuation of US citizens from Sudan when violence erupted between the military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

Similarly, in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took over the country, the US conducted a haphazard final-minute evacuation operation where citizens and embassy staffers just about managed to escape in the nick of time.

What is happening in Niger?

On July 26, Bazoum was overthrown when members of his own guard detained him at the presidency. After the military junta seized power, General Abdourahamane Tiani was made the new head of the state.

According to reports, after the coup, the junta started arresting ministers in the cabinet of Bazoum. The erstwhile ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) said Niger's Oil Minister Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, Mining Minister Ousseini Hadizatou as well as the party's head of the national executive committee, Fourmakoye Gado, had also been arrested.

