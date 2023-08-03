Nuh violence: Internet ban extended in certain areas, three UP districts on high alert

Haryana authorities in India have extended the internet ban in communal violence-hit areas of the state till August 5 “in order to maintain peace.”

“In order to maintain peace and public order, mobile internet services in the jurisdictions of Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts & in the territorial jurisdiction of Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district will remain suspended till August 5," the order read.

India Today reported 20 companies of central forces were already deployed in the state, whereas the state has further demanded four more companies from the union government as violence continued in Gurugram on Wednesday, taking the death toll to six.

Haryana forms social media committee

Meanwhile, Haryana has formed a three-member social media committee to monitor incendiary posts on X (formerly Twitter) and other major platforms.

Earlier, the state’s Home Minister Anil Vij had flagged the ‘important role’ played by such platforms in fuelling such riots and acts of violence.

“Social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh and the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities from July 21 onwards,” Vij was quoted as saying by India Today.

The team will take appropriate legal action against those spreading hatred and provocative messages on social media.

Alert sounded in three UP districts

In the wake of the violence in Haryana, three districts have been put on high alert in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state. Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar are the three districts where an alert has been sounded.

Checking and strict monitoring is also being done at border crossings to keep violence from spilling over to other states.

"Continuous checking is going on at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and the police of both states are coordinating with each other," Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni was quoted as saying by PTI.

How did the clashes begin?

Clashes in Haryana broke out on Monday (July 31) after a violent mob attacked a religious procession in the state’s Nuh district, leaving two people dead and dozens injured.

Since then, violence has spilt over to other districts of Haryana, including Gurugram, leaving six people dead and 116 others injured.