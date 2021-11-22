Morning brief: US added to 'backsliding' democracies, Europe the new covid hotspot, and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom signing an agreement on the exchange of sensitive "naval nuclear propulsion information", to US disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci's warning ahead of the holiday season in the US, we have it all.

AUKUS: US, Australia, UK sign key deal in nuclear submarine alliance

Australia formally embarks on a hotly contested programme to equip its naval forces with nuclear submarines. This is the first agreement to be signed publicly since the United States, Australia and Britain announced the formation of a defence alliance, AUKUS.

Less time to prevent Covid surge in US as holidays approach, says Fauci

Ahead of the holiday season, the US government's chief medical advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci, has warned that there is less time to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of coronavirus cases.

'Visible deterioration of democracy': US joins annual list of 'backsliding' democracies

International think tank International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance has added the United States to its annual list of "backsliding" democracies. According to its report "Global State of Democracy 2021" there has been an escalation in democratic erosion since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 20 people injured after SUV runs over crowd at a parade in Wisconsin; suspect taken into custody

In Waukesha, Wisconsin, more than 20 people were injured when an SUV ploughed into a crowd during a Christmas parade.

Watch | Yemen's Houthis Launch attacks on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia: Report

Watch | Europe: The new hotspot of Covid-19, protests break out as Netherlands impose curbs