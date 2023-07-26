Morning brief: Ukraine war updates, Indian opposition alliance to move no-confidence motion against govt

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is the newly formed alliance of 26 opposition parties in India, will bring a no-confidence motion in Parliament against the central government on Wednesday.

The newly formed alliance of 26 opposition parties, INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government on Wednesday, July 26, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI news agency.

A Romanian ship was damaged during Russian attacks on the Ukrainian port of Reni on the River Danube on Monday, according to media reports on Tuesday (July 25). The representatives of the consular office from Ukraine said that the ship sustained minor damages and continued its journey.

The communication between the International Space Station (ISS) and mission control was disrupted on Tuesday (July 25) because of a power outage at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's building in Houston, United States.

A former US Marine, who was once jailed in Russia, has been injured fighting for Ukraine, the US State Department said on Tuesday (July 25). The former Marine- Trevor Reed was released by Russia in a prison swap in April 2022 and was sent to Germany for treatment when he was injured fighting for Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said.