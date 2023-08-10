Morning brief: Ukraine war updates, Ecuadorian presidential candidate shot dead, & more

The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday (August 10) that 11 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight, adding, two drones which were flying toward the capital Moscow were also shot down. "Two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) flying in the direction of the city of Moscow were destroyed," said the ministry in a statement.

Russia's defence ministry on Thursday (August 10) said that 11 Ukrainian drones were downed near Crimea overnight, as well as two drones which were flying toward the capital Moscow were shot down.

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after a rally in the capital Quito City on Wednesday evening (Aug 9), local media reported, citing Interior Minister Juan Zapata. A member of his campaign team told local media that a man came forward when Villavicencio was about to get into his car and shot him in the head.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the top general of the military and directed officials to make more preparations, in the wake of the increasing possibility of war, by expanding military drills and increasing weapons production, reported state media KCNA on Thursday (August 10).

United States President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that seeks to prevent certain American investments in China, especially in sensitive technology and requires prior government approval for funding in other tech sectors.