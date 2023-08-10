Ecuadoran presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead during rally: Report

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after a rally in the capital Quito city on Wednesday evening (Aug 9), local media reported, citing Interior Minister Juan Zapata.

A member of his campaign team told local media that a man came forward when Villavicencio was about to get into his car and shot him in the head.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist, was one of eight candidates in the August 20 presidential election. The death was confirmed on social media by current president Guillermo Lasso.

"For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished," Lasso said on the social media platform X.

"Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them (sic)," he said, adding that he has called on top security officials for an urgent meeting.

Videos circulating social media purportedly showed Villavicencio surrounded by his guards walking towards his car and as he gets inside, gunshots can be heard.

Trigger warning. Viewer discretion is advised

Quedó grabado el Momento exacto en que matan a Fernando Villavicencio!! pic.twitter.com/7kpqUzwzQ4 — Emergencias Ec (@EmergenciasEc) August 10, 2023 ×

The former lawmaker had been polling at 7.5 per cent voting intention. The presidential election is scheduled to take place on 20 August.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon