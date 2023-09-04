Morning brief: Ukraine fires defence minister, Biden's remarks on Xi's absence at G20, and more

G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden said Sunday he was disappointed that China's Xi Jinping chose not to attend the G20 summit scheduled later for this week in India. Xi and Biden may still get a chance to sit together in November during a meeting of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders in San Francisco.

UK-India FTA: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out a quick-fix trade deal with India as disagreements still loom large over negotiations. As both the UK and India are set to hold general elections next year, many believe the trade deal will be negotiated only after that.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his defence minister on Sunday, saying that a new approach would be taken under the new leadership. He nominated Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar who has been head of the State Property Fund since last year, to replace the outgoing defence minister.

UK: PM Sunak sees no quick-fix trade deal with India, deadline now ‘off the table’

UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak himself has ruled out a quick-fix trade deal with India ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi later this week. In fact, many in the administration believe the talks may not get through even before next year’s general elections.

US President Joe Biden has expressed his disappointment over the Chinese leader skipping the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (September 3) announced that he was replacing Kyiv's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov, terming the move as a 'new approach' in the ministry.

Red alert in Spain as torrential rain causes flash floods

Spain shut down rail services, cancelled a Spanish league football game and advised thousands of residents to remain indoors as incessant rains caused flash floods in and around Madrid city.

Watch: Russia's Medvedev: Japan's 'militarisation' complicates Asia-Pacific