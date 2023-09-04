Red alert in Spain as torrential rain causes flash floods

Spain shut down rail services, cancelled a Spanish league football game and advised thousands of residents to remain indoors as incessant rains caused flash floods in and around Madrid city.

The national weather agency on Sunday issued red alerts, indicating of a possible extreme danger, in the Madrid region, Toledo province, and Cadiz city.

It said up to 120 litres per square metre of rain could fall over 12 hours in Madrid.

"Due to the exceptional and abnormal situation, in which rainfall records will be broken, I ask the people of Madrid to stay at home today," Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida wrote on X.

Almeida said that Sunday would most likely see the capital city’s record rainfall broken with 120 litres per square metre. In 1972, Madrid witnessed 87 litres per square metre rainfall, which was the highest recorded at that time.

Madrid's emergency services sent texts to residents warning them of flood risks and advising them not to use vehicles.

Terrible floods after the heavy rains in the Santa Bárbara of Tarragona, Spain 🇪🇦



Football match suspended

Even Sunday's LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla was suspended due to the torrential rain.

The coastal regions of cities Cádiz, Tarragona and Castelló have been specially affected by the floods triggered by Storm Dana-induced rains.

In the eastern Castelló province, flooding led to firefighters rescuing a man trapped in his car, which was surrounded by waist-high flood water.

People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary trips in the north-eastern city of Alcanar, Tarragona —where 215 litres per square meter of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours, reports BBC.

El Pais newspaper reported that some train services have been called off across Spain and drivers have been told to avoid certain flooded roads in heavily flooded areas.

Sunday’s forecast of heavy rain comes after Spain endured an intense heat wave and persistent high temperatures in August, which was also the case with much of southern Europe.

On Saturday, local media reported that police were investigating whether two people who died while practicing canyoning in northern Spain had drowned.

(With inputs from agencies)